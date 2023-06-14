Brighton are amongst the Premier League sides who are admirers of Emile Smith Rowe, but look set for disappointment with the youngster set to stay at Arsenal this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Aston Villa and West Ham are also keen on the 22-year-old, who endured a frustrating campaign this past season.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There were extremely high hopes for Emile Smith Rowe heading into this past year. However, injury left him playing catch-up. And by the end of the season, he had only managed to make 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Brighton admirers of Emile Smith Rowe

That had led to speculation that he may leave the Emirates in this window. Reports from talkSPORT suggested that Unai Emery was looking to be reunited with the player at Aston Villa.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Meanwhile the Daily Mail is now suggesting that Brighton and West Ham are also keen.

However, the Mail’s report adds that Smith Rowe is staying in North London.

Arsenal are going to need a larger squad next year. Arteta’s men will not want to move backwards in the league. And they have the Champions League to prepare for.

So it is no surprise that they want to hold onto Smith Rowe.

Turning down Brighton will be tough for many players this summer. Roberto De Zerbi has done an outstanding job on the south coast. And you get the feeling that they have not reached their ceiling.

Smith Rowe is an ‘incredible‘ talent. So it will be very interesting to see what happens with him next year as you would imagine that he would not be so happy to stay if he plays a similarly peripheral role again.