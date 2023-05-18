TalkSPORT pundit amazed by 'outstanding' £25m striker Leeds reportedly want to sign











Pundit Adrian Clarke has been praising Leeds United target Viktor Gyokeres after his performance for Coventry City last night.

Clarke was speaking on TalkSPORT (18/5 6:44am) after the second leg of Coventry’s Championship play-off against Middlesbrough.

Much has been made of Michael Carrick’s spell in charge of Boro this season, taking them from the bottom three to the play-offs.

Many expected them to reach the final, but an inspired Coventry City performance at the Riverside Stadium sent the Sky Blues through.

A fantastic goal from Gustavo Hamer proved to be the difference over both legs.

Coventry dug in and despite plenty of late pressure from the hosts they held on.

They’re now one game away from an incredible return to the Premier League, and it’s fair to say manager Mark Robins has done a sensational job.

One player who has stood out for Coventry all season is Viktor Gyokeres, and that’s why he’s attracting the interest of Leeds.

The £25m valued forward has been the club’s top scorer for the past two seasons.

Even if Coventry don’t manage to earn promotion to the Premier League, the Swedish international looks set to be playing top-flight football regardless.

Clarke raves about Leeds target Gyokeres after Coventry win

Asked about last night’s play-off semi-final, Clarke said: “You two [Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist] know what a good striker looks like, and at that level, he is mustard.

“I think he’s Premier League ready actually Viktor Gyokeres, he was outstanding.”

Leeds aren’t the only team linked with a move for Coventry forward Gyokeres this summer.

Wolves have also been linked with a move, as have West Ham.

Leeds will need to stay in the Premier League for a move to realistically happen.

Sam Allardyce has a huge job on his hands with West Ham and Tottenham standing in the way of top-flight survival.

The Whites have relied too heavily on Rodrigo Moreno to score their goals this season.

Patrick Bamford hasn’t been at his best, and the rest of the squad hasn’t chipped in enough.

Gyokeres isn’t just a goal scorer, his hold-up play is excellent and he will happily get involved in the build-up to goals.

The 24-year-old has a big future ahead of him, which is no surprise given Brighton were the club that originally brought him to England.

Their scouting network rarely makes a mistake, and it says a lot about their squad depth that they were happy to let him leave in the first place.

