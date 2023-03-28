West Ham keen on signing rapid £25m striker, David Moyes went to watch him last week











West Ham United are now reportedly very keen on signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that David Moyes went on a ‘solo mission’ to watch the striker last week.

The Hammers will be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements over the summer after their struggles in-front of goal this season. Jarrod Bowen currently leads the way in terms of goals as he’s netted 10 times in all competitions, with Michail Antonio just behind with nine.

But with West Ham sitting inside the relegation zone, Moyes will be looking to avoid the drop while also aiming to steer clear of a similar situation unfolding next season.

It’s fair to say that Gianluca Scamacca’s move to the London Stadium hasn’t worked out so far, while Danny Ings has struggled with his fitness since joining in January.

And the Hammers could look to in-form Championship striker Viktor Gyokeres as a solution to their lack of firepower up-front.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Moyes keen on Gyokeres signing

The Sun reports that Moyes looks set to make his move to sign Gyokeres this summer.

The Hammers boss has been watching the 24-year-old ‘intently’ and is fully aware that he needs to re-shape his forward options ahead of next season.

Moyes even went to watch Gyokeres in action last week, with Coventry set to demand around £20 million, the outlet notes.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Previously valued at £25 million by the Sky Blues, the Swedish striker has netted an impressive 18 goals in 38 games in the Championship this season.

Gyokeres has been lauded for his directness and pace, which allows him to operate out wide or as a lone striker.

But it is his keen eye for goal that will attract West Ham as they have struggled in that area this season.

For now, Moyes will be fully focused on ensuring West Ham aren’t in a relegation battle come May. But he will also be mindful that his squad needs revamping in the summer, particularly up-front.

