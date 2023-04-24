Leeds send scouts to watch speedy Championship forward this weekend











Leeds United have once again sent their scouts to watch Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in action this past weekend.

Gyokeres is emerging as a target for Leeds and a number of other teams this summer. According to the Daily Mail, Leeds, Frankfurt, and Lille all had representatives this weekend’s game between Coventry City and Reading.

The Sky Blues won the game 2-1, with Gyokeres actually failing to get on the scoresheet for a change.

However, Leeds are known to be keen on signing the Swedish international and his record this season has only enhanced the Whites’ interest.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Gyokeres has scored 20 league goals for Coventry in an unlikely charge towards the playoffs. Manager Mark Robins knows he faces a fight to keep his man and is almost resigned to losing him if they aren’t promoted.

Leeds, of course, are looking over their shoulders at relegation this season. That in itself is scuppering their summer transfer plans, as is the fact they don’t have a manager who they know will be here beyond the summer.

The Whites lost once again this weekend to further put themselves in trouble.

TBR’s View: Gyokeres could be a Premier League revelation

Some players down in the Championship just look ready made for the top flight and Viktor Gyokeres is one of them.

He has been outstanding at times this season and it’s no wonder he’s scored so many goals. For Coventry, they face the sad reality that if they don’t win promotion, then Gyokeres will be on his way.

Of course, that’s not the end of the world, given Coventry are looking at getting around £25m for the striker if he does go.

Leeds, meanwhile, have got to stay up. Otherwise, they can forget about landing big money signings like Gyokeres.