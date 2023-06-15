Pundit Alan Brazil has admitted he’s surprised that Mason Mount has pushed to sign for Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (15/6 7:57am), Brazil was discussing the England international’s future with Ally McCoist.

Arsenal were linked with Mason Mount earlier in the summer.

However, he’s chosen a move to Manchester United this summer with his Chelsea contract running down.

Man United had a £40m bid rejected yesterday, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side valuing him above £70m.

Chelsea allowing his current deal to come this close to an end looks like a mistake.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Negotiations took place throughout last season to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but an agreement couldn’t be reached.

Alan Brazil has now said that he’s surprised Mount never pushed to sign for Arsenal.

He believes there’s a key figure who could potentially be at The Emirates next season that may have swayed his thinking.

Brazil surprised Mount didn’t want Arsenal move

Talking about the 24-year-old’s future, Brazil said: “I like Mason Mount as a player, I really do. I think he’d do really well at Man United.

“Would Arsenal not fancy him or have they got too many players like him? If Declan’s [Rice] going there, they’re buddies, aren’t they?

“I think it’s done, so I’m surprised that maybe Mason’s not made a move for that as well.

“I was going to say that maybe Chelsea don’t want to sell to another London club, but what’s the difference?”

It’s well-known how close Declan Rice and Mason Mount are off the pitch having come through Chelsea’s academy together.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Rice appears to be nearing a move to Arsenal although nothing is confirmed yet.

With Granit Xhaka looking like he’s going to leave the club, a position is opening up in Arsenal’s midfield.

Mikel Arteta also dropped Thomas Partey towards the end of last season.

If he’s not convinced by the Ghanaian, then Rice could play the deepest role in midfield with Mount replacing Xhaka in front of him.

Some Arsenal fans will agree with Brazil that it’s strange Mount didn’t push for a move to The Emirates.

It potentially suggests that Edu’s interest in signing the England international wasn’t that serious.