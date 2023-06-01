Report: Mason Mount decides which club he wants to join - Man United or Arsenal











Mason Mount has been linked with a move to join Arsenal this summer, but it looks like the Englishman is on his way to Manchester United now instead.

The Chelsea midfielder will enter the final year of his contract in July. The Blues are keen to keep hold of him, but there has been no agreement over a new contract just yet.

As things stand, Mount is set to leave Stamford Bridge, and even though Arsenal and Liverpool really want him, The Telegraph claims he has agreed personal terms with Manchester United now.

Arsenal and Liverpool target Mason Mount agrees personal terms to join Manchester United

Mason Mount has been a wanted man for a few months now, and it is no surprise that he’s in the news right after the Premier League season came to an end.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Englishman, who is on the verge of entering the final year of his Chelsea deal, is almost guaranteed to leave the Blues now, and Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all want him.

However, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp look like they will miss out now as the report claims that Manchester United have made the first move and Mount has agreed to join them this summer.

A transfer fee between Chelsea and United is yet to be agreed, but Erik ten Hag is reportedly confident of getting this deal over the line in the coming weeks after reaching an agreement over personal terms.

That is a big blow for Arsenal and Liverpool.

TBR View:

Manchester United have had a successful season, winning the League Cup and finishing inside the top four in the Premier League table. They could still win the FA Cup too.

We’re sure Rio Ferdinand is shouting ‘Erik’s at the wheel’ somewhere, and the Dutchman’s work has been a lot more convincing than what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did when he was at the helm.

That’s why top players now want to sign for Manchester United again, and Mount, despite serious interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool, has decided to go to Old Trafford now.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta or Klopp will try to hijack United’s move in the coming weeks.

