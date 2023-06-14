There’s an 80% chance ‘unbelievable’ player goes and signs for Arsenal now – journalist

There’s now an 80 per cent chance Declan Rice signs for Arsenal this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was writing on the Ranks FC Patreon page about the West Ham midfielder.

As everyone ought to know by now, Rice is Arsenal’s top transfer target heading into the summer window, and it looks as though a deal is getting closer and closer to being completed.

Jones says that the ‘unbelievable‘ player loves the idea of playing for Arsenal and that he will probably sign, but he did add an important caveat in that Manchester City could come and scupper the deal.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Rice 80% likely to join Arsenal

Jones gave his verdict on this potential transfer.

“I would describe Rice as 80% sure to join Arsenal as of right now. He loves the idea of it. If it starts to drag on there is a small chance it’s hijacked. If that happens it might be Man City. I don’t think it will happen, but it might. They definitely have made an enquiry after him and if he suddenly has an offer from the Champions of Europe, led by Pep, it’ll be very hard to turn down. But anyway, he’s probably going to Arsenal,” Jones wrote.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Move quickly

Arsenal need to get a move on and get this deal done, because, as Jones says, the longer this drags on, the more chance there will be of a hijack.

Fabrizio Romano echoed the same sentiment earlier this week, and it sounds as though this is something Arsenal need to genuinely be wary of.

Luckily, it sounds as though the Gunners are in the box seat at the moment, but as we know, when it comes to the transfer market, things can change at the drop of a hat.