Glasgow Rangers will not be hiring John Eustace as their next manager as they continue to search for a replacement for Michael Beale.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT (10/10 9:25am), journalist Alex Crook has shared the latest information he’s heard on the Gers hunt for a new gaffer.

After suffering defeat at Ibrox in his final game in charge, Michael Beale was given his marching orders.

Given the dominance of the top two clubs in Scotland, dropping too many points even at this stage of the campaign can prove fatal.

Rangers have taken their time appointing a new manager, putting Steven Davis in interim charge.

He oversaw a very poor defeat in the Europa League before Rangers returned to second in the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Plenty of candidates have been discussed when it comes to the manager role at the club, with Philippe Clement impressing in the interview process.

Kevin Muscat is also in the running, but Alex Crook has said that John Eustace won’t be the next Rangers manager.

The 43-year-old has just lost his job at Birmingham City despite their very strong start to the season.

He was initially linked with the position but looks set to take some out of the game now.

Eustace won’t be the next Rangers manager

Providing the latest information on who could be the next manager at Ibrox, Crook said: “It’s interesting because you were talking about John Eustace maybe being a late contender.

“I’m told the process has gone too far for that for any new contenders to be added, so it looks like he will miss out.

“Philippe Clement, the former Monaco manager, Belgian, I know a lot of Rangers fans are quite keen to get him in, he’s a definite contender.

“And Kevin Muscat is still there as well, former Rangers player, he’s done really well in both Japan and Australia.

“He’s a bit of an Ange Postecoglou disciple so it’ll be interesting to see how that one would go down.

“Scott Parker was considered but TalkSPORT’s spoken to sources close to the former Fulham manager and he’s taking a bit more time out, so he won’t be the Rangers manager.”

Eustace will be highly sought after given how he did in the English Championship but jumping straight into the manager’s role at Rangers might not be the best decision for either party.

The international break provides Rangers with plenty of time to reflect on who should be their next coach.

Clement appears to be the frontrunner and has a decent record during his managerial career thus far.

Until any decision is confirmed though, there could be still one final curve ball thrown in the process.