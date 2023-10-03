Rangers now expected to hold talks with ‘unbelievable’ 50-year-old manager in next few days

Rangers are now expected to speak with Kevin Muscat about the vacant manager’s position at Ibrox in the next few days, with the 50-year-old interested in the post.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which notes that Frank Lampard, Chris Wilder and Pascal Jansen are also all in contention to replace Michael Beale.

Kevin Muscat looks to be one of the contenders to replace Beale at Ibrox. The Australian has done an outstanding job at Yokohama F. Marinos, winning the J1 League last year. They remain in contention to retain their title this year, too.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

But perhaps Muscat could depart before the season reaches its conclusion. Rangers are interested in appointing the retired defender as their next manager.

Rangers set to speak with Kevin Muscat

TEAMtalk reports that Rangers are expected to hold talks with Muscat in the next few days. But he is one of a number of names in contention for the post.

Photo by Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The report adds that Muscat is also represented by former Rangers defender Craig Moore. So that may perhaps be beneficial if the Gers decide that they want to appoint Muscat.

It goes without saying, but Rangers’ next appointment is an absolutely crucial one. They have already fallen some way behind in the Scottish Premiership title race. And they did not reach the group-stages of the Champions League.

They cannot afford to fall further behind Celtic. Otherwise, it is going to be a huge ask to close that gap again in the future.

Former Premier League striker Michael Bridges suggested that Muscat has done an ‘unbelievable’ job in Japan. And he told Optus Sport that he would not be surprised to see him become the next Rangers manager.

Some of the other names in the frame do not capture the imagination. So there may well be plenty of Rangers fans who hope that they make progress in their pursuit of Muscat this week.