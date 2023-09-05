Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil is currently on the sidelines recovering from surgery.

The Spurs talent went under the knife in August due to a groin issue and has missed the start of the season.

Gil was hoping for the chance to impress new Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou, but sadly he has not been able to do so due to injury.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Spaniard also missed Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

However, Gil appears to have dropped a hint on social media suggesting his return is not too far off.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram stories on Tuesday afternoon with a picture of himself in Spurs training gear.

Gil’s post included the emojis of an hourglass, a flexed bicep, an arrow with the word ‘soon’, and a football.

Our view

Gil spent the second half of 2022-23 on loan at Sevilla, having been loaned to Valencia for the second part of the 2021-22 campaign.

The injury has also scuppered the possibility of another loan for Gil, at least until the January transfer window.

However, if Gil does come back from injury soon, that’ll give him a window of three to four months in which he can try to impress Postecoglou at Hotspur Way.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Gil joined Tottenham in 2021 and showed glimpses of real quality, leading Graham Roberts to call him a “little superstar“.

Although he’s not really managed to kick on, let’s hope he makes a speedy and full recovery, and can do enough to impress the new Spurs boss.