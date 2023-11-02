‘Superb’: Brendan Rodgers says ‘special’ Celtic player has been brilliant in training recently

Celtic have a number of players at the club who are literally playing for their futures.

This week Brendan Rodgers spoke about the need for Celtic to trim their squad in January and now the clock is ticking for those on the fringes who want to stay at the club to step up.

And one player certainly seems to be doing that. Hyeongyu Oh was singled out by Brendan Rodgers for some special praise after the South Korean netted Celtic’s late winner against St Mirren last night.

And whilst the Celtic manager was delighted with the goal, Rodgers also revealed just how hard Oh is working behind the scenes at the club.

Rodgers said [Celtic TV], “I’m really pleased for him.

“For the guys who aren’t playing so much, you always have to recognise and acknowledge their efforts, which I do with them.

“He looks after his body, his diet, everything is superb. He’s so professional, he looks at his training and he knows when asked upon he can come in and make an impact.”

Jurgen Klinsmann’s advice to Oh is paying off for Celtic

Not too long ago, TBR Celtic shared how South Korea manager, Jurgen Klinsmann, gave Oh some advice on what he needs to do to become an effective striker.

Klinsmann told the Celtic striker back in September, “I tell him, ‘Prove what you can do, do extra work’. I tell him it’s a process, it’s not going to happen overnight. Oh has the talent to become an international player.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And he certainly has. In fact, Klinsmann rates the Hoops frontman so highly that he believes he will become a ‘superstar’ in the future.

Last night was a start for the youngster. Oh finally got a decent amount of minutes to show what he can do and he made an instant impact with them.

Let’s see how he does as the weeks progress. With Ross County and Atletico Madrid looming, the ‘special‘ Korean has two games before the international break to make a further impression on Brendan Rodgers and prove that he is one of the players the Celtic manager must keep.

In other news, ‘Excellent’: Chris Sutton was delighted with 20-year-old Celtic player’s ‘clever’ passing vs St Mirren