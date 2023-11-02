‘So happy’: Brendan Rodgers is delighted for ‘fantastic’ 22-year-old in win over St Mirren

Celtic huffed and puffed and eventually blew St Mirren down.

Brendan Rodgers named a side with three changes from the weekend draw and as the Celtic fans looked to their team to beat St Mirren without the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers, Daizen Maeda and Paulo Bernardo, it was up to David Turnbull, Nat Phillips and James Forrest to show what they could do.

After an early scare where St Mirren went a goal up, David Turnbull equalised with a lovely piledriver that the Celtic supporters have gotten so used to seeing the 24-year-old midfielder do.

Turnbull has the opportunity to put Celtic 2-1 up from the penalty spot but the midfielder crashed his spot kick off the bottom of the post.

Celtic eventually sealed all three points after Hyeongyu Oh was given the nod in the 73rd minute. The Korean latched onto a lovely pass from another substitute, Odin Thiago Holm, to smash the ball home and seal the three points for Brendan Rodgers‘ team.

Brendan Rodgers is delighted with Hyeongyu Oh in Celtic win

Rodgers said [Celtic TV], “We got a fantastic goal from David, a brilliant finish. And I thought the second goal was a fantastic footballing move and I’m so happy for big Oh to get his goal.

“It was a really good finish. So yeah, really, really pleased with the three points and it was a very important win for us.”



I have to say, I’m also delighted for the South Korean. Questions have been starting to be raised about whether or not the 22-year-old had the necessary quality to make it at Celtic.

That finish last night proved that he has. It also proved that all Oh needs is a decent amount of time on the pitch and he can offer something different to Brendan Rodgers.

Hopefully, this will kickstart Oh’s season and convince the Celtic manager to give him more gametime to continue to show what he can do for the team.

