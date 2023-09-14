‘Suddenly’: Journalist suggests former Celtic star actually convinced £4m player to stay at Spurs this summer

Former Celtic star, Josip Juranovic, convinced Ivan Perisic to stay at Spurs after the London club appointed Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to journalist, Alasdair Gold. Gold was speaking about how Perisic was set for a £4m move away from Spurs in the summer until Juranovic convinced Perisic about the Australian manager whilst on international duty.

Gold said [Last Word on Spurs], “With [Ivan] Perisic, he has absolutely bought into the Postecoglou way. It kind of surprised people how much he has bought into it.

“He spoke to one of his teammates, the former Celtic player [Josip Juranovic], one of his [Croatia] teammates, his name has completely gone out of my mind.

“And he told him everything about Postecoglou. So by the time Postecoglou came in and Perisic came back from the international break, he was fully in.

“He absolutely felt that he could actually win stuff and suddenly, all this talk about him heading off just disappeared.”

Juranovic was one of the most popular Celtic players with the fans and in the dressing room during his one-and-a-half-year stay with the club.

Juranovic was one of the most pivotal players during Ange Postecoglou‘s first season at the club. Playing the inverted full-back role, his power and engine helped bolster Celtic’s attacking options as well as keeping things tight at the back as he helped Celtic pick up a league and cup double during the rebuild season.

The energetic full-back wowed the fans with his dynamic football and his teammates with his quick wit and dressing-room banter.

The Croatian international moved from Celtic in a £10m move to Union Berlin where, despite limited gametime, has helped the German club qualify for the Champions League group stages.

