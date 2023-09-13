‘Absolutely brilliant’: Brendan Rodgers is delighted with what he saw his Celtic team do against Rangers

Celtic’s win over Rangers could be one of those season-defining moments that kickstart a team’s surge towards the title.

That’s what the Hoops fans will be hoping for anyway after watching their team stutter against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

But it was the win over Rangers that Brendan Rodgers wanted to focus on as the Celtic manager prepares his team to face Dundee at the weekend.

And whilst Rodgers was over the moon with the result, he says his Celtic team are just going to get better as the season continues.

Rodgers said [Celtic FC], “In the first-half we kept the ball really well, we looked dangerous when we had it, going forward, and had a couple of opportunities to score.

“Then, what happens when you’re away from home, you’re under pressure and they showed they could stand up to that and keep a clean sheet.

“Going forward, I don’t think that we’ll be in a position like that again where we’ll have so many injuries, but the guys who performed on the day, and the squad, did absolutely brilliant.

“So I was really pleased with many aspects and also knowing that, going forward, we will become better and better as the season grows.”

Celtic did show flashes of the kind of football they want to play against Aberdeen and Ross County at the start of the season but injury and players’ loss of form halted the team’s progress.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And whilst they were not at their attacking best against Rangers, you can see the style of play Rodgers is trying to get Celtic to adopt.

And it was effective. Possession-based and short, crisp passing along with aggressive defending, Rodgers’ new style could set us up to be a lot more compact in Europe and harder to beat whilst maintaining our domestic dominance.

If this team is going to get better then it looks like the fans are in for a very exciting season indeed.

In other news, 31-year-old’s Celtic career could be over after Champions League announcement