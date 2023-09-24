‘Sublime’: Neil Lennon absolutely loves 25-year-old Celtic player with ‘great football intelligence’

Celtic have a raft of top-class players in their squad at this moment in time.

Guys like Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Kyogo Furuhashi are all grabbing the headlines and the limelight at the moment. And rightly so.

Goals, flair and silky football always grab the imagination of the fans whilst the work that others put in can often go understated.

Like Greg Taylor, for example. The defender has been one of Celtic’s most consistent players over the past two seasons and, after a shaky start under Brendan Rodgers, he seems to be getting back to his best.

Neil Lennon is hugely impressed with the Celtic fullback

Former Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, has been very impressed with Taylor this season. And Lennon didn’t hold back in his praise after the Scotland international‘s performance against Livingston yesterday.

Lennon said [Sky Sports], “He looked more like himself today. His passing was sublime. He’s a really good defender as well in normal situations.

“He’s got great football intelligence. I just Celtic were really good all over the pitch today. I thought the midfield was fantastic as well. Really good players in Hatate and McGregor. O’Riley has just been outstanding this season and popped up with another goal.

“So it just looks now that they’re starting to really get into their stride. Alright, they had a disappointing result on Tuesday but they’re still well in the group.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

“And that was an emphatic win today, not only the result, but the overall performance was excellent.”

Greg Taylor continues to be an important part of Celtic’s team

Taylor often comes under, sometimes unfair, criticism from a section of the media and the Hoops fans.

Many were tipping Brendan Rodgers to delve into the transfer market to strengthen that area of the team this summer but Taylor’s performances against Rangers, Feyenoord and now Livingston have shown that he can still do a job for Celtic at the top level.

Undoubtedly there are weaknesses in his game that need to improve and there does need to be more depth in the squad to provide cover should anything happen to him but as far as his contribution goes to the Celtic cause so far? Taylor has been excellent over the past two years.

