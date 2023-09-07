Bought for £3m, ‘brilliant’ 25-year-old Celtic player is now worth more than double his fee

Greg Taylor has been one of Celtic’s best players over the past two seasons.

Bought as a replacement for Kieran Tierney in 2019, the £3m signing from Kilmarnock has big boots to fill following in the steps of the Celtic fan favourite.

And to be fair to him, he hasn’t done much wrong. Taylor was always going to be compared to the now Real Sociedad defender in his first season and that was really unfair on him.

His second season didn’t fare any better. As COVID took over the country, stadiums were shut down and Celtic endured one of their worst seasons since the turn of the century. Oh, and he also had to play second fiddle to Diego Laxalt.

But it wasn’t until the arrival of Ange Postecoglou in 2021 that we started to see the best of the Scotland international fullback. He really flourished in that inverted full-back role and he was said to be in the running for Celtic’s Player of the Year last season.

And now, due to his excellent form over the last two seasons, Taylor has been valued at £8.5m in a new football study carried out by CIES Football Observatory.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

TBE Celtic told how the study has four Celtic players valued in excess of £10m earlier today and the brilliant 25-year-old wasn’t too far away from that.

After a quieter start to the new season under Brendan Rodgers, Taylor looked back to his best in the 1-0 win at Ibrox on Sunday.

Hopefully, now, Taylor will continue that form as Celtic have crucial months in September and October that include the Champions League group games and tough away trips to Hearts and Hibs in the SPFL.

In other news, ‘It’s a weird one’: Celtic have just made move to sign ‘outstanding’ £20m international – journalist