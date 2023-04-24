Stephen Warnock says Hugo Lloris has to be sold by Tottenham this summer











Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has now said that Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has to be sold this summer.

Warnock was speaking after Tottenham’s humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle United yesterday.

It was a result that could force Daniel Levy to part ways with interim boss Cristian Stellini.

The Italian was only given the job less than a month ago, but has not experienced any sort of new manager bounce.

Instead, he finally decided to part with the five at the back tactic, with disastrous effects.

Newcastle simply overwhelmed a turgid and shell-shocked Tottenham defence in the first 20 minutes, scoring five times.

Plenty of players struggled, with Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro both coming in for criticism.

However, it can’t be ignored that Hugo Lloris didn’t cover himself in glory yesterday.

He didn’t react to Jacob Murphy’s long-range effort, and could have done better for Alexander Isak’s double.

Warnock has now suggested that it’s time to that Lloris is sold by Tottenham with the summer transfer window coming up.

Warnock says Tottenham captain Lloris should be sold

Asked about who needs to leave the club, Warnock said: “The goalkeeper [Hugo Lloris] I think has to go as well. He’s been great for Spurs, and been incredible for France over the years.

“But some of the goals he concedes, and some of the mistakes he makes are poor for his standards and what he is meant to represent, captain of the club.

“I think he’s seen his best days.”

The £12m goalkeeper has been an incredible servant to the club over the past 11 seasons.

He’s won a World Cup while a Spurs player, and led the team to a Champions League final.

However, he’s made too many mistakes this season, and at 36, has likely already peaked.

Tottenham have been linked with several goalkeepers recently, including Jordan Pickford.

However, attracting a new shot stopper to the club when there’s no sign of who will be the next permanent manager won’t be easy.

It feels like the right time for Lloris to be sold by Tottenham with a host of changes likely to take place at the club over the summer.

