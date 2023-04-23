Jamie Redknapp tears into Cristian Romero after Spurs loss at Newcastle











Jamie Redknapp has labelled the defending of Cristian Romero for Newcastle United’s first goal as bad as he has seen, as Tottenham Hotspur were humiliated at St James’ Park.

Redknapp was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 23/4; 16:31) after Spurs were taken apart by the Magpies, losing 6-1 on Tyneside to put a massive dent in their already slim top-four hopes.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

It was a shambolic display from Cristian Stellini’s side. Almost no player in the ranks could have any complaints if they did not start in their next game.

Redknapp criticises Romero after Tottenham loss

And Cristian Romero is definitely one of those who probably cannot wait for this season to end. The Argentinian was brilliant as his country won the World Cup in the winter. But he has been nowhere the same player for Tottenham.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Sunday’s game started in awful fashion, with Newcastle opening the scoring inside 70 seconds. And Romero has been heavily criticised for his part in the opening goal, as he let Joelinton breeze past him before the Brazilian had the shot that led to Jacob Murphy breaking the deadlock.

Certainly, Redknapp could not believe what he was seeing from Romero.

“What about Romero? Look at Romero, this is as bad a defending as you will ever see,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s got his hands behind his back, he’s been in the game a long time now. Just defend properly, move your feet and block the ball.”

The problem for Tottenham is it is so difficult to see where they go from here. Obviously, it has been apparent for some time that massive changes are needed in the summer.

But the club have to see out the rest of the season – ideally without further humiliation. However, there cannot be too many players still with any sort of confidence after what happened on Sunday.

Romero is one of those who has been nowhere near his best this season. His first campaign at Spurs suggested that he was going to be an unbelievable addition for the club at £49 million.

But he has not been anywhere near as influential for Tottenham this season.

And Sunday provided the latest example of where Romero’s sub-par displays have cost Tottenham.