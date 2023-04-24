Report names leading candidate to replace Stellini if Spurs sack Italian











Ryan Mason is the leading candidate to see out the season if Tottenham Hotspur decide to sack Cristian Stellini as the current interim boss.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, who suggest that there is a major question mark over Cristian Stellini after the humiliating loss to Newcastle at the weekend.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It has been a miserable time to be a Tottenham fan. Spurs have watched their top-four hopes all but dashed. Meanwhile, Chelsea appear to be closing in on appointing fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino.

Mason could replace Stellini

And Tottenham have not enjoyed any sort of upturn in form since Antonio Conte left. Stellini oversaw the victory over Brighton. But no Spurs fan has claimed that they deserved that win.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

And the final nail for Stellini may well have come on Sunday. The Athletic reports that Tottenham are now considering letting him go ahead of the final six games of the campaign.

It is not clear whether Spurs plan to bring forward plans to appoint a permanent manager. But The Athletic suggests that Ryan Mason will be the leading candidate to take over in the meantime.

Obviously, Mason has done the job before. And he is someone who is popular with many of the fans. However, he has also been involved in Stellini’s coaching team in recent weeks. So it would not be a complete change from what has gone before.

Tottenham fans probably just want the season to end as quickly as possible. Top-four looks to be beyond them. And it is probably fair to say that the side would probably benefit from being out of Europe altogether if they are going to miss out on the Champions League.

The one positive in opting for Mason would be that he would be determined to prove a point. He will be embarrassed to be associated with what is happening right now.

He did a respectable job last time around. And he will back himself to steady the ship somewhat once again ahead of a summer that can’t come quick enough.