'Gentleman's agreement' £30m Spurs target has an unwritten pact that may allow him to leave soon – journalist











Jordan Pickford could still leave Everton this summer despite signing a new deal recently.

Pickford has been the subject of plenty of interest from Tottenham as of late as Spurs look for their long-term Hugo Lloris replacement, but many questioned whether or not this move will happen after Pickford signed a new contract.

Well, interestingly, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Pickford actually has a gentleman’s agreement in place with Everton that will allow him to leave the club this summer if the Toffees are relegated.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Pickford may leave

Jacobs shared some insight into Pickford’s deal while he was talking about Moises Caicedo and his new contract.

“Caicedo and his agents aren’t stupid. They won’t have signed anything if they want to go in the summer and they don’t think Brighton will play ball. It reminds me of the Jordan Pickford deal. He extended with Everton and there is nothing that will allow him to go if Everton go down, but of course there is a gentleman’s agreement there that if Everton do get relegated the England number one won’t be staying and playing Championship football,” Jacobs said.

Has to go

The £30m man has a gentleman’s agreement with Everton that he will go if the club are relegated, and to be honest, that’s the right thing to do.

Everton are, obviously, a huge club, but the reality is that Pickford deserves to be playing in the Premier League – and the top end of the league at that.

He’s England’s number one for a reason and he will lose that spot pretty quickly if he finds himself playing Championship football next term.

A new contract may have been signed, but if Everton go down, Pickford could be on his way out fairly quickly, and Spurs could be there waiting to pick him up.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

