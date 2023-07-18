Liverpool youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton have reacted to Calvin Ramsay leaving the club on loan this summer.

Ramsay took to Instagram after joining up with Championship side Preston North End yesterday.

Incomings have been the main focus at Liverpool over the past few weeks, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the club.

Both players are expected to have a big impact at Anfield this season after several midfielders departed at the end of last season.

However, Jurgen Klopp will also be keeping one eye on the players who need to leave Liverpool this summer.

Fabinho appears to be closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia, while discussions are also taking place over Jordan Henderson’s future.

There are also younger players who have departed on loan as they look to earn more first-team minutes.

Calvin Ramsay is one of the players who has left Liverpool in search of regular football and Stefan Bajcetic is delighted for him.

The young Scot was supposed to be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s backup last season, but injuries ruled him out of virtually the entire campaign.

Bajcetic sends message to Ramsay after Liverpool loan exit

Ramsay took to Instagram yesterday wearing his new club’s shirt and said: “Very excited to be here can’t wait for the season to start and see you all at Deepdale soon!”

Bajcetic replied to his young teammate and said: “Come on Rambo,” while Tyler Morton added: “All the best Rambo.”

Liverpool will be hoping Ramsay can go away this season and be in a position to emulate Bajcetic and compete for first-team minutes.

Jurgen Klopp is now without a recognised right-back who can deputise for Alexander-Arnold in case he gets injured.

James Milner was another option, but he has also departed the club this summer, joining Adam Lallana at Brighton.

There’s a feeling at Liverpool that Ramsay will one day be capable of competing with Alexander-Arnold regularly.

He’s very highly rated but is much more of a traditional full-back than the England international who now drifts into midfield.

Jurgen Klopp might want to have the option to play with both systems in the future.

But for now, he’s going to have to observe from a distance to see how Ramsay gets on in the Championship.