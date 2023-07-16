Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest information he’s heard on Fabinho and his future at Liverpool.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained the latest details surrounding the Brazilian’s potential exit.

Fabinho was the glaring omission this week when Liverpool announced their squad for their pre-season trip to Germany.

He and Jordan Henderson have both been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent days.

Henderson has travelled with the squad as his transfer is less advanced despite already reportedly agreeing personal terms.

However, Fabinho was left behind and Fabrizio Romano has explained why Liverpool have made that decision.

He didn’t have the best campaign last year and Jurgen Klopp has acted quickly in the transfer market to strengthen his midfield.

Although there could still be a place for the £43m man in his squad, this deal looks to heading in the right direction.

Romano shares latest Fabinho details as Liverpool exit looms

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Many things are moving around Liverpool in terms of [their] midfield.

“This is a really crucial moment for Liverpool, it’s a revolution.

“They signed Alexis Mac Allister, they signed also Dominik Szoboszlai, but now between Fabinho and Al-Ittihad the agreement is done in terms of the player and under discussion between Liverpool and Al-Ittihad.

“Liverpool are waiting for the official documents to check some details of the payment terms, the instalments, so they’re still very cautious on the process.

“But, the negotiation is very advanced and ongoing. This is why Fabinho’s not with Liverpool in Germany.”

At 29 years old, Fabinho is still very much in his prime right now.

He’s been essential to some of Liverpool’s most recent successes and can’t be written off after one below-average season.

However, as Romano suggests, Fabinho appears to be happy to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia this summer.

Even if he’s not going to be first choice at Anfield next season, he could still comfortably play for another Premier League side.

It looks set to become a much more common occurrence that players on Fabinho’s level abandon English football for Saudi Arabia.