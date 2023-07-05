Spurs the PL team showing most interest in 26-year-old after title-winners see £30m bid rejected

Tottenham Hotspur are the Premier League team showing the most interest in signing Max Kilman after Napoli had a bid rejected for the Wolves centre-back.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which suggests that Spurs are the team in England making the biggest play for the 26-year-old.

Max Kilman is attracting plenty of interest after a superb couple of years with Wolves. His form last season was perhaps not quite as impressive. But it is telling that he is attracting attention from the side which ran away with the Serie A title last term.

Tottenham showing plenty of interest in Max Kilman

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Napoli have seen a £30 million bid for the defender rejected. It is claimed that Wolves want over £34.25 million for the former England futsal international.

And it would appear that Tottenham may be working on a possible deal. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Ange Postecoglou’s side are not the only Premier League team keen on Kilman.

However, they are the ones in England making the closest contact.

Spurs are yet to sign a centre-back in this window. However, they have been linked with a number of players, including Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo have also recently suggested that Spurs are expected to agree a deal for Clement Lenglet in the next couple of weeks.

So it is certainly an area Tottenham are looking to strengthen. And Kilman has plenty of Premier League experience.

It may not be a signing which Spurs fans necessarily get too excited about. But there is absolutely no question that Postecoglou needs further quality in that area of the field.

And if Postecoglou believes that the ‘underrated‘ Kilman is the right player to carry out what he wants from his defenders, then it could prove to be a brilliant piece of business if Tottenham bring him in.