Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been one of Spurs’ success stories over the past few months.

Spurs signed the Mali international from Brighton in June 2022 for a reported £25million, rising to £35million.

Bissouma arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to much fanfare, but sadly his maiden season at N17 didn’t go to plan.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bissouma started just 12 games last season, out of a total of 28 appearances, and clocked up just over 1,270 minutes.

However, since Ange Postecoglou took the reins, he has been brilliant. He shone in pre-season and took his form into the Premier League campaign.

‘Oh my goodness’

Bissouma has earned huge praise from multiple pundits and peers.

For instance, Jamie O’Hara – who labelled the midfielder’s performances ‘diabolical‘ last season – called him ‘incredible‘ after the win over Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Anton Ferdinand told FIVE that “he looks fit, energetic, he’s confident… oh my goodness. His feet, his feet with the ball.”

Ally McCoist said Bissouma has been “absolutely terrific” and Spurs cult hero Ledley King said he was “like a new player for us”.

Bissouma joined Tottenham as one of the best Premier League midfielders playing outside a traditional big-six club.

However, he was wasted under Antonio Conte, and as is often the case, people are often too quick to write a player off.

It appears as though Postecoglou’s new system suits Bissouma perfectly, because his upturn in form has been spectacular.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Or rather, he was always spectacular, but he wasn’t given the chance to show what he could do. Now, Spurs are under new management, and Bissouma looks like he’s going to keep thriving.

Huge credit to both Bissouma for working hard, and to Postecoglou for having faith in him and setting up to his strengths.