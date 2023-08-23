Ledley King blown away by how good 26-year-old Tottenham player has been this season

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has admitted that he’s already been very impressed by Yves Bissouma this season.

King was a guest on the Football Daily Podcast after an exciting weekend of action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Months after Antonio Conte was sacked following a 1-1 draw with Southampton, Spurs fans finally got to welcome a new permanent manager to the club.

Ange Postecoglou received a brilliant reception on Saturday and backed it up with an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Pape Matar Sarr scored the first goal of his Spurs career before Lisandro Martinez turned the ball into his own net after a scuffed effort from Ben Davies.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

One player who Ledley King has been impressed with at Tottenham so far under Postecoglou is Yves Bissouma.

The 26-year-old is a changed man under the Australian coach and is finally playing like the midfielder who did so well at Brighton before making the switch to Spurs.

It appears as though Postecoglou’s new system is going to suit the Malian international perfectly.

Alongside Sarr and James Maddison, Tottenham suddenly have a formidable midfield trio.

King impressed with Tottenham star Bissouma

Speaking about his old team, King said: “When you lose a player like Harry [Kane], you’re never going to replace him like-for-like.

“But it’s for the players around to chip in and all do a bit more now.

“The front three, the [Dejan] Kulusevskis, even the [Manor] Solomons, the [Heung-min] Sons. Can they score goals?

“[James] Maddison can score goals, [Yves] Bissouma’s been excellent in the first two games, he’s like a new player for us at the moment, he’s got the ability to score.

“It’s just an all-round effort needed now to kick on and move on.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

King isn’t the only person showering praise on Bissouma because of his fast start to the season with Tottenham.

Darren Bent has admitted he’s been surprised by how quickly he’s improved under Postecoglou.

Jamie Carragher has also issued his verdict and Bissouma will hope to continue inspiring great performances out of his teammates this season.

Postecoglou and his team appear to be benefitting from the lack of pressure on the side right now.

However, the more results go their way, the more expectation might start to grow that Spurs could achieve something big this season.