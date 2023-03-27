Jamie O’Hara seriously disappointed with 26-year-old Antonio Conte signing at Tottenham











Jamie O’Hara has explained he’s been really disappointed with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma this season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (27/3 9:12am), O’Hara was assessing Antonio Conte’s spell as Tottenham manager.

He was finally given his marching orders yesterday evening, with a short statement announcing his departure.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have been put in temporary charge until the end of the campaign.

Their main aim now is to maintain Tottenham’s position in the top four and qualify for the Champions League once again.

However, they’ve now got to solve the midfield conundrum that Antonio Conte also struggled with.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s form has dipped.

Tottenham are also without Yves Bissouma, although Jamie O’Hara’s not sure that’s the biggest loss.

Since his £25m move from Brighton, he’s struggled to really settle in.

Sebastian Bassong suggested recently that the Malian international has got worse under Antonio Conte.

He’s failed to break into the starting line-up, and his injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.

O’Hara slates Tottenham midfielder Bissouma

Speaking about the incomings under Conte at Spurs, O’Hara said: “I think the recruitment was poor.

“I think he brought in players who we thought were going to be really good.

“Like [Yves] Bissouma, had a fantastic season last season, he’s been diabolical this season, really bad.”

“Perisic, I thought he was going to be really good for us, again, maybe we got him three or four years too late.

“And I think the recruitment’s not been great. You can’t say he hasn’t really been backed.”

Bissouma will have another opportunity to impress his new manager in the summer following Conte’s departure.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He’s on a long contract, and given the significant fee Spurs paid for him, it’s unlikely he’ll be leaving soon.

Bissouma certainly has something to offer at Tottenham, although as O’Hara suggests, his form needs to improve.

He could be a better long-term fit alongside Bentancur when both players are fit.

However, a new manager may also want to bring in their own midfield general.

They may even want to focus on Tottenham’s academy, potentially offering Oliver Skipp, Pape Matar Sarr or even Alfie Devine an opportunity.

