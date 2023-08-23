TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma looks like a brand-new signing thanks to Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have gotten off to a good start to the new season, picking up four points out of a possible six. The one constant in their two games was Bissouma’s brilliance.

McCoist raved about him on talkSPORT.

Ally McCoist says Yves Bissouma looks like a new signing at Tottenham

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion for £25 million last year (BBC).

The Mali international was viewed by almost everyone in the game as a fantastic signing for Spurs. He was expected to be the man who brought in some steel to their midfield, but he had a disastrous debut campaign.

Bissouma played just over 1270 minutes of football in all competitions last term. It was not the season he was hoping for, and it just seemed like Antonio Conte didn’t fancy him.

Now, since Ange Postecoglou‘s arrival, Bissouma has been a regular, and he has been one of Tottenham’s best players. McCoist has gone as far as saying he feels like a new arrival.

While speaking about the performances of new signings in the Premier League over the weekend, McCoist said: “Do you know something? I’ve written down Bissouma.

“I know he’s not a completely new signing. But I’ll tell you what, he looks like one because he’s been given the opportunity to play. I think he has been terrific.

“I don’t know what it was with Conte, I said to you before, Conte, he didn’t fancy him or didn’t play him for whatever reason, I don’t even know. It might not have been Conte’s signing but whatever it was, he didn’t get an opportunity.

“But he certainly has looked the part under Ange, I think he has started well.”

Bissouma has been fantastic for Tottenham in their first two games.

The Mali international has always had the talent. He was incredible for Brighton during his time there, and it was really a mystery why he couldn’t replicate the same kind of performances at Spurs last season.

The past, however, is in the past, and Bissouma is currently proving to be an absolute bargain for Tottenham thanks to the way Ange Postecoglou is using him.

We think he will only get better in the coming weeks and months.