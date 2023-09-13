Summer Tottenham Hotspur target Oscar Gloukh loved Manor Solomon’s performance for Israel yesterday.

The Spurs winger took to Instagram after helping Israel secure a last-minute win against Belarus last night.

Manor Solomon put in another strong showing after hitting the ground running at Tottenham.

Initially starting on the bench under Ange Postecoglou, he started back-to-back games before heading off on international duty.

Although he couldn’t help Tottenham return to his old club Fulham and progress in the Carabao Cup, he put Burnley to the sword.

A pair of assists for Son Heung-min has given Postecoglou plenty to think about over the international break.

Manor Solomon teamed up with Oscar Gloukh for Israel last night in a pairing that could have been seen at Tottenham this season.

Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The ‘special’ attacking midfielder was linked with a move to Spurs just six months after joining Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old is one of Europe’s most exciting young players right now.

However, it’s hard to see how he would fit into the side given how well James Maddison has played since joining from Leicester City.

Tottenham target Gloukh impressed with Solomon

The 24-year-old winger took to Instagram and said: “How hard it is so sweet! Thank you for your push yesterday in Bloomfield, may it be a good and successful year.”

Oscar Gloukh replied to his post and loved what he saw from his international teammate.

Tottenham have started the season very strongly and Ange Postecoglou will hope the international break hasn’t affected their momentum.

Hosting strugglers Sheffield United isn’t the toughest resumption to their campaign although they showed flashes of their quality against Everton before the break.

Gloukh won’t be the only person praising Solomon for his recent performances and he’ll hope he can retain his place in the Tottenham side.

Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has allowed Postecoglou to move Son Heung-min into a central role which worked immediately against Burnley.

After losing Harry Kane, finding a way to replace his goals was always going to be difficult.

The Israeli might be the key to solving that problem this season.