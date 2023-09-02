Tottenham Hotspur made up for their midweek League Cup elimination by triumphing in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs ran out 5-2 winners at Burnley, with Son Heung-min bagging his fourth Premier League hat-trick.

James Maddison and Cristian Romero also got on the scoresheet for Tottenham, who have really settled into Angeball.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Spurs went up to second in the table, with three wins and one draw from their opening four games.

While Maddison and Son stood out, many Spurs players also impressed on the day.

‘Superb afternoon’

Manor Solomon, who joined Tottenham on a free transfer in the summer, was one such player.

The Evening Standard gave the 24-year-old an 8 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the day in Lancashire.

“Made a strong start, trying to make an impression,” they wrote. “Picked up two assists on a superb afternoon for the Israeli.”

Likewise, football.london went with 8 out of 10 for Solomon.

“Given his chance after a couple of blocked efforts he teed up Son to grab his first assist for Spurs,” they wrote.

“And then did so again later on for the South Korean star’s second.

“A good response with his first start to any doubts over his end product as he was a constant thorn in Burnley’s side.”

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Besides his two assists, Solomon also clocked up some impressive stats on the day, as per Whoscored.

He weighed in with five key passes and tried his luck with two shots. He also chipped in with two tackles and one interception.

We’ve seen what Solomon can do in the Premier League, having impressed at Fulham last season.

Now, he looks like he’ll grow into a top player at Spurs. Remarkable considering he cost nothing in transfer fees.