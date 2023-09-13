24-year-old Tottenham player key to last-minute win on international duty yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon played a key role in Israel winning their latest European Championships qualifier.

A 93rd-minute goal from Gavriel Kanichowsky earned Israel a win that sees them their qualification hopes alive.

Manor Solomon was his destructive best in the final third as stats shared by SofaScore allude to.

Tottenham fans have only seen Solomon on the pitch for a short amount of time so far this season.

The 24-year-old was on loan at Premier League rivals Fulham last season and scored a flurry of goals after coming back from a serious injury.

With his contract at Shakhtar set to end in the winter and FIFA allowing him to move for free this summer, Tottenham snapped up the chance to sign the Israeli.

He started the season as a back-up to Ange Postecoglou’s chosen front three before breaking into the team against Burnley.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The winger certainly took his opportunity, providing two assists and causing plenty of problems for Vincent Kompany’s team.

Solomon carried that Tottenham form into his latest performance for Israel, featuring on the left wing once again.

Now, he’ll be hoping to return to Spurs and keep his place in the team ahead of Richarlison.

Tottenham star Solomon impresses for Israel

Solomon was a creative force last night, playing six key passes for his teammates that unfortunately, they couldn’t convert.

He managed to take 63 touches and was the focal point of many of Israel’s attacks.

For reference, in his brilliant performance against Burnley, he only took 37 touches, showing his importance to his national team.

Solomon struggled with his end product, failing to take a shot on target and missing his one big chance.

Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

He’s also not the strongest player due to his size, losing possession 20 times and winning just two of his seven duels.

However, these are not the reason Solomon is in either the Tottenham or Israel team.

He’s been described as a bright spark at Spurs and will want to continue his strong start to the campaign at the weekend against Sheffield United.