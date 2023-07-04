Tottenham are now reportedly trying to sign 19-year-old playmaker who is ‘something special’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Oscar Gloukh and he is highly-rated, with past comments from Gil Vermouth emphasising his quality.

According to journalist Ed Aarons, Spurs, as well as their rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are all monitoring Israel’s Oscar Gloukh.

His report goes on to say that his performances for both club and country have alerted some big clubs across Europe.

For Israel, the playmaker has already played six times and scored two goals, despite only being 19 years-old. He looks a top talent.

Tottenham target Oscar Gloukh is something special

With Gloukh highly-rated, there is a lot of excitement around the future of the central attacking midfielder. Former Israeli international Gil Vermouth is a big fan of the player. Speaking back in 2022, Vermouth spoke about the high ceiling Gloukh has.

Speaking via FootballLondon last year, Vermouth said: “If a club signs him and invests in him and takes him on as a project, then there is a chance of success. Gloukh is something special. He needs to examine his options, sit down with his parents and coaches, and decide.”

This is huge praise from someone who would have seen a lot of the player. Gloukh only moved from Maccabi Tel Aviv to RB Salzburg in January, but it looks like he could be on the move again.

In his 50 senior appearances, the 19 year-old has picked up 10 goals and 11 assists. This is a very decent tally for someone of his age.

The player looks to be an exciting wonder kid and with so many top clubs linked, it looks like Gloukh will have a big future.

No doubt Tottenham will be hoping to beat the competition. In order to do this, they may have to put in a bid early for the player.