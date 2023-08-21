Journalist Alasdair Gold has given a significant update on Tottenham’s transfer plans before the window closes next week.

Gold has shared that Tottenham now have a number of deals lined up but must first sanction departures in their squad.

Gold was speaking on Youtube after Spurs’ impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Gold said: “Postecoglou said that himself in his press conference on Friday he pretty much said how there’s areas in defence, midfield and attack that they can upgrade on as well.”

“I would keep an eye on what happens.

“I kind of get the feeling that Spurs have got a number of deals lined up ready to go if they can get the players out of the squad first.”

Tottenham have already fared well with players signed this summer and this update will be exciting for fans.

However, as Gold states it will hinge on the club being able to offload unwanted names.

The Athletic has compiled a list of players that Tottenham would be willing to sell or loan in this window.

Included are Eric Dier, Tangy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harvey White.

Gold says that Tottenham will now push on with transfer plans

Perhaps the worrying aspect to this update will be that some names have been on Spurs’ departure list since this time last year.

Ndombele, Sanchez and Reguilon have all been free to leave for some time.

And although Sanchez has been made minutes in this new Ange Postecoglou era, the club did accept a bid for him earlier this summer.

If reports are to be believed then Tottenham are at the very least targeting another centre-back and striker before the window ends.

Gift Orban remains a name that is often mentioned when discussing replacements for Harry Kane.

But you would think it’s at centre-back where departments definitely need to preclude another player arriving.

Both Dier and Sanchez are too accomplished to simply be backup in the long-term for Spurs.

And if they are to achieve their exciting transfer plans as Gold shares, Tottenham will need to find new clubs for several players.