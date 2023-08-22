Tottenham now considering swap deal bid for ‘magnificent’ £50m player

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a cash-plus-player deal for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as they look to conclude their window.

That’s according to the Telegraph who shared the update when discussing Chelsea’s interest in Johnson.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Chelsea have also discussed sending players to Forest in order to reach a deal with the club.

However, as it was revealed yesterday, Johnson’s preference would be to join Tottenham over their London rivals.

£50m-rated Johnson is said to be very mindful of first team opportunities when he chooses his next career move.

And the player considers Spurs to be a better opportunity in that respect.

Judging by reports Tottenham are thought to be predominantly targeting a centre-back and a striker before the window closes.

Brennan Johnson isn’t the typical striker fans may have expected, but he would give a lot of versatility across the front line.

Tottenham considering a swap deal for Brennan Johnson

Should Tottenham table such a bid for Johnson it would be interesting to see which players they would include.

Spurs are known to still have several players they want to offload before the window closes.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Journalist Alasdair Gold revealed that the club do have deals lined up once they can sanction some departures.

It would merely be a guess to suggest which players Tottenham could include.

But the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Sergio Reguilon all do appear on Spurs’ unwanted list.

Nottingham Forest were recently credited with interest in Arsenal’s left-back Nuno Tavares.

However, a deal looks to have collapsed and Forest are now close to finalising a deal for Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel.

One would imagine that Forest would need to replace ‘magnificent’ Brennan Johnson if he did depart this summer.

A swap deal really could be an excellent opportunity for Tottenham to achieve a key target in Johnson and also offload players.

There’s a lot work to be done for Spurs before the window ends, and they’ll be hoping they can soon make swift progress.