‘Sources indicate’: Liverpool could now receive a record-breaking transfer offer – journalist

The Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia transfer saga is just not going away, and there’s now a new update for Liverpool fans on transfer deadline day.

The Reds are on the verge of completing the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich today. He is a great addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side, but there could now be some worrying news coming Liverpool‘s way.

Here’s what Ben Jacobs said about Salah on X.

Liverpool could now receive a record-breaking transfer offer for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world and Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of him.

The Egyptian has been fantastic since he joined them, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why they won all the trophies that they did in their peak years.

Now, however, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have their eyes on Salah, and their interest is just not going away despite Liverpool’s firm stance that he is not for sale.

Jacobs has shared the latest on the situation, and he has revealed that Al-Ittihad are preparing to improve their offer from €150 million (£128m) to a record-breaking package of €200 million (£171m).

If this move goes through, Salah will become the most expensive signing in the Saudi Pro League’s history. He would also become Liverpool’s most-expensive-ever departure, beating Phillipe Coutinho’s £142 million sale to Barcelona in January 2018 (BBC).

Jacobs tweeted: “Liverpool’s not-for-sale stance on Mo Salah hasn’t changed. No formal offer has been placed yet either. But Saudi dealmakers do still plan to table a massive bid.

“Sources indicate a €150m initial package could even be improved to €200m to test Liverpool’s resolve. All irrelevant if #LFC stick to their position and no encouragement has been given to date to Al-Ittihad, but no doubt Al-Ittihad haven’t just walked away.

“Whether they get Salah or not now they want to make a splash. Salah said to be calm and focused despite all the headlines.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed this week that Salah wants to leave Liverpool and move to Saudi Arabia. The transfer window there does not shut until the 20th of September.