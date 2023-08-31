David Ornstein suggests Liverpool could receive a big offer for their ‘phenomenal’ player

The transfer saga surrounding Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad is set to continue beyond transfer deadline day, and David Ornstein has now shared the latest on the situation.

The Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign him, and Ornstein claims people in the Middle East are very confident of getting this done.

Here’s what he said on Sky Sports.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of Mohamed Salah and rightly so.

The Egyptian is their best player, and even though Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in attack at the moment, losing their main man would be a disaster.

Ornstein has claimed that Liverpool are adamant that Salah will be going nowhere this year, but Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia are not ready to give up yet. They are pushing to sign him, and the fact that the transfer window in the Saudi Pro League remains open right up until the 20th of September gives them all the time they need to make their move.

Ornstein says his information is that Liverpool will not sell Salah, but a late surge from Al-Ittihad to try their luck cannot be ruled out.

He said: “Listen, the interest from Al-Ittihad is so concrete that you suspect they’ll keep trying until the end of this window, probably until the end of the Saudi pro league window on the 20th of September.

“Liverpool’s stance has been made abundantly clear – he’s not for sale. I notice they’ve put out a picture on Twitter this evening of him smiling in training. So, for all intents and purposes, as far as they are concerned, he’ll be continuing with them, playing at the weekend and then on they go.

“But you wouldn’t put it past Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League, one of the PIF clubs to make a late surge before the window closes. The Mail are reporting it, there have been lot of reports coming from Saudi Arabia suggesting that there is confidence that actually, Al-Ittihad could yet pull this off.

“Our information, you know, is not suggesting that at the moment, but never say never I guess.”

TBR View:

This is a terrible situation for Liverpool to be in.

The transfer window for European clubs will shut tomorrow night, and as things stand, Liverpool will not be bringing in a new attacker.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Mo Salah will be their main man going into September, but if Al-Ittihad somehow manage to lure the Egyptian away from Anfield in the following 19 days, the Reds will find themselves in big trouble.

Klopp will hate the next three weeks if speculation continues, but there’s absolutely nothing he can do about it except hope Salah will stay.