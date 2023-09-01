‘He wants the move’: ‘Phenomenal player wants to leave Liverpool right now – journalist

All the focus around Liverpool today is on Ryan Gravenberch, but there is a bigger problem at hand – Mohamed Salah reportedly wants to leave the club for Saudi Arabia.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi this summer. Al-Ittihad are desperate to sign him, and they are willing to go above and beyond to get it done.

Here’s what Graeme Bailey said on Talking Transfers.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Ryan Gravenberch today.

The Reds have had to go through a few heartbreaks in this window after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea last month.

Gravenberch’s imminent arrival is a huge positive, but if journalist Bailey is to be believed, Jurgen Klopp’s side could yet suffer a massive blow in the coming days.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad’s interest in Mohamed Salah has been widely documented over the last two weeks, and Bailey has claimed that there is serious confidence that this deal could be done.

The most interesting claim, however, is that the journalist believes Salah wants to leave Liverpool and move to the Middle East.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

He said: “It’s our understanding that Mo Salah wants the move. There’s a real belief in Saudi, people close to Salah that this deal gets done. In the next two weeks, Salah, they believe, will move to Saudi Arabia.

“I think everything is building towards this, it’s pointing towards this. I think by the time the Saudi window shuts in two weeks, I think he will be in the Saudi Pro League. From the people I’m speaking to, the sources I’m speaking to, I think it’s pointing towards that, I really do.”

The Saudi Pro League’s transfer window does not shut until the 20th of September. So, they have plenty of time to get Salah, but the problem for Liverpool would be that they will not be able to replace him if he ends up leaving after tonight’s deadline.

That could prove to be a disaster for Klopp.