Sky journalist drops Ryan Gravenberch update live on air ahead of Liverpool move

Sky Sports journalist Vinnie O’Connor has shared the latest information on Ryan Gravenberch’s move to Liverpool live on air this morning.

O’Connor was reporting from the club’s training ground ahead of a busy day of incomings and outgoings.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t lose any of his most important players today.

Mohamed Salah is the highest-profile player that could depart Anfield with Al-Ittihad waiting with an eye-watering offer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, it looks unlikely right now and instead, there’s a much more positive move that could happen very soon.

Sky journalist Vinnie O’Connor provided more information on Liverpool’s attempt to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch international looks set to become Klopp’s latest signing.

Sharing his latest information on the deal, O’Connor said: “His medical is due to get underway this morning, that’s with a view to complete a transfer worth around £32.4 million.

“This has not been the easiest deal to negotiate as Bayern have been unwilling sellers in many respects.

“He is due to sign a five-year contract with Liverpool. He has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while, he opted to sign a contract with Bayern when Liverpool were interested, and has again been in Liverpool’s thinking this summer.

“The medical is due to get underway this morning.”

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Sky’s update on Gravenberch will be very pleasing for Liverpool fans.

The 21-year-old has a huge future ahead of him and could be just the player Klopp needs to fix his midfield woes.

Germany’s transfer window closes at 5pm and they will want a replacement before Gravenberch goes.

Joao Palhinha appears to be that man, although Fulham haven’t given that move the green light yet.