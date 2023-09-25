Son Heung-min has admitted he’s a huge fan of 22-year-old Tottenham youngster

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has admitted he’s a huge fan of young defender Micky Van de Ven.

Speaking after Tottenham’s draw with Arsenal to Voetbal Zone, Son was raving about the Dutch centre-back.

It’s a testament to how well Spurs have played under Ange Postecoglou that there isn’t more hype around Micky Van de Ven right now.

Tottenham have been fantastic under the Australian with their attacking prowess grabbing the headlines.

James Maddison has been touted as one of the best signings of the summer, while Yves Bissouma’s resurgence has grabbed headlines.

Even young full-back Destiny Udogie’s performances have attracted some media attention.

However, few people are talking about how well Van de Ven has slotted into this Tottenham side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He appears to complement Cristian Romero perfectly and rarely looks flustered under pressure.

Son Heung-min has lauded Van de Ven’s start at Tottenham and believes he’s got a huge future ahead of him.

The Dutchman earned his first senior international call-up but didn’t make his debut.

He’ll be hoping he earns further recognition during next month’s international break and finally make his debut.

Son raves about Van de Ven

Asked about the 22-year-old, Son said: “Micky played fantastic today and has actually played the entire season well.

“We understand each other well, also because we both speak German.

“I love him as a player and as a person. He’s still young and wants to continue developing.

“He has the potential to become a big player. I am happy to play with him, it’s a real pleasure.”

Son will know in his new role as captain that he needs to help the likes of Van de Ven reach their potential at Spurs.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He was brilliant yesterday and the fact both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failed to get into the game shows how well he did.

Tottenham only have the Premier League to concentrate on until January now which should give Van de Ven plenty of time to fully bed into the side.

After weeks of wondering which centre-back would arrive this summer, it appears as though they made the right call bringing in the 22-year-old.