Tottenham face Arsenal on Sunday in the first north London derby of the season, and it’s hard to remember a north London derby that has been so eagerly anticipated.

Both clubs will come into this game undefeated in the league, and, it has to be said, Spurs have looked more impressive so far this season.

Tottenham have played expansive, progressive football so far this term, and there’s a lot to like about Spurs at the moment.

One man who will be at the game on Sunday is Ian Wright, and he says there’s one Tottenham player in particular he’s looking forward to seeing in person – Destiny Udogie.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Wright stated that Udogie has been very impressive so far this season and he can’t wait to watch him on Sunday.

Udogie exciting

Wright gave the £21m Tottenham player a glowing review.

“You know someone who has to get some love as well for going under the radar, Udogie. You watch Spurs and they have put together some players that you look at and think it’s a team that are shutting up everything. He has given them a stability and a progression of the ball that is very impressive. The man is going under the radar,” Wright said.

“I cannot wait to see this guy, I can’t wait to see him live.”

Real test

Udogie has the chance to really announce himself to the world on Sunday, but he won’t have an easy task on his hands.

Indeed, the full-back will have to be at his best if he’s to keep Bukayo Saka at bay this weekend.

Saka will, undoubtedly give Udogie his toughest test of the season so far, and we can’t wait to see how this battle pans out.