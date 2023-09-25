‘Wow’: Micah Richards blown away by 27-year-old Tottenham player v Arsenal

It’s safe to say that Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is a like a new man after being given his chance by Ange Postecoglou.

Bissouma was outcasted by Antonio Conte but under Postecoglou, looks like being the key player in Tottenham’s midfield.

And after impressing once again against Arsenal yesterday, pundit Micah Richards was absolutely full of praise for the 27-year-old.

Micah Richards sings praises of Yves Bissouma after Tottenham v Arsenal

Speaking on the latest episode of The Rest is Football this morning, Richards was talking about the NLD.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

And getting onto the Spurs players, Richards admitted he’d been impressed with Bissouma since day one this season.

“From the first game I remember doing Match of the Day and it was like wow, it’s a completely new player, the player we all thought he would be, we didn’t know how he would fit into the system and have Sarr alongside but he’s been able to defend, been able to attack but not only that, it’s his composure and awareness around him,” Richards said.

Bissouma, who signed for Spurs for £25m from Brighton in the summer of 2022, won the midfield battle v Arsenal yesterday in the main.

The Mali international will now hope to stay injury free and enjoy a huge season as Tottenham’s top dog in midfield.

Like another new signing

Ange Postecoglou was backed with a number of new signings this summer but he must feel like he’s dropped on another in Yves Bissouma.

The midfielder has been nothing short of superb for Tottenham this season. He has everything to his game and yesterday, looked a cut above some of his teammates.

At the moment, Bissouma probably gets into any team in the league barring Man City. He’s that good, and Tottenham will be delighted they’ve got him.