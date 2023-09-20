Harry Redknapp has admitted Tottenham Hotspur’s capture of James Maddison this summer looks like an incredible deal.

Redknapp was speaking on TalkSPORT (20/9 8:14am) ahead of a huge North London derby.

It’s been a long time since Arsenal and Spurs have met in the league while being level on points.

Tottenham are on top right now courtesy of goal difference, but both sides are still unbeaten in the league.

They’ve both dramatically defeated Manchester United at home while suffering blips to West London sides Brentford and Fulham.

Ange Postecoglou has transformed not only the say Spurs play but the entire feeling around the club right now.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

There’s always a level of confidence going into a North London derby, but this weekend Tottenham will feel they have a very good chance of coming out on top at the Emirates.

Harry Redknapp has hailed the signing of James Maddison by Tottenham, especially given the price he arrived for.

After each passing game, his £40m price tag looks like a better and better deal.

Redknapp raves about Tottenham star Maddison

Speaking ahead of the North London derby, Redknapp said: “Tottenham are doing great, but we’re not getting carried away.

“I don’t think they’re going to start challenging for the league this year but it’ll be a good game at the weekend.

“Both teams are in good form, Tottenham have done well.

“[James] Maddison, what a signing for that money, what a good player, fantastic talent.

“Tottenham are looking very strong so I think they’ll go to Arsenal on Sunday and feel they can get something from the game.

“it’s going to be a great, great London derby I think, two good teams.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Redknapp will see plenty of similarities between Maddison and creative players such as Luka Modric and Rafael Van der Vaart that he had at Tottenham.

It’s an area of the pitch Spurs have been lacking ever since Christian Eriksen joined Inter Milan.

He appears to be the perfect player for Ange Postecoglou’s system and looked good against Sheffield United despite not recording a goal or assist.

Maddison is already a fan favourite at Spurs but his popularity will sky rocket if he can grab a goal against Arsenal at the weekend.