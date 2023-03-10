‘Something Special’: Paul Merson predicts who’s going to win this weekend – Everton or Brentford











Football pundit Paul Merson has compiled his predictions for the weekend’s Premier League clashes, as Everton take on Brentford at Goodison Park.

Speaking with SporstKeeda, Merson states that Everton will need to do ‘something special’ to get a result against the in-form Brentford, predicting a 2-1 win for Thomas Frank’s side.

Merson states: “Brentford have the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League right now. On current form, they are one of the teams to beat in the English top flight.

“Everton will have to do something special to get a result here.”

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Indeed, as Merson suggests, Brentford are currently unbeaten in 12 consecutive Premier League games, most recently overcoming Marco Silva’s in-form Fulham side in a dramatic 3-2 victory earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Toffees gained their first point on the road since December courtesy of last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Frustratingly for Sean Dyche, Everton twice led at the City Ground, but individual errors continue to plague his side, eventually costing the blues an invaluable three points.

Merson favours Brentford, but Everton must win if they hope to survive

Everton are still likely to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who hasn’t featured since the 1-0 win over Arsenal on February 4th, though Sean Dyche suggested in yesterday’s press conference that there were ‘positive signs’ for the 25-year-old.

In his place, Demarai Gray could pick up where he left off at the City Ground last week, putting in a superb shift operating as a lone striker, his pace and technique offering Everton an outlet upfront that Neal Maupay simply has not in recent weeks.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Indeed, Sean Dyche will likely stick with the same XI who started at Forest, as the overall team display away from home was solid, despite individual mistakes, most notably from Abdoulaye Doucoure, who’s second-half lapse allowed the home side to equalise for the second time.

A stern test for Everton no doubt, but the Blues will need to win their home games to remain in the Premier League. Three points could lift Sean Dyche’s side out of the bottom three, which should be an enormous incentive.