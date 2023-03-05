BBC pundit slams Sean Dyche for what he did during Everton v Nottingham Forest











Everton picked up what could be a valuable point at Nottingham Forest today as they managed to cling on to a 2-2 draw.

Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had twice given Everton the lead. But Forest, led by Brennan Johnson’s double, twice came from behind to show real grit and fight in their own battle for survival. In the end, 2-2 was probably about fair on the day.

Of course, for Everton, a point away from home is a good thing. Their home form will be key in keeping them up and manager Sean Dyche will no doubt take a draw.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport/Getty Images

However, Dyche came in for criticism from the BBC’s Clinton Morrison. With the game ticking towards injury time, Dyche decided to take off both Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray.

And watching on for the BBC, Morrison admitted he was completely baffled by what Dyche’s thinking was.

“I don’t know what Sean Dyche is thinking? He’s taking off his best two players,” Morrison said.

Going into injury time, the manager might have just fancied some fresh legs. But given the threat Iwobi and Gray had posed all afternoon, it did seem an odd call from Dyche.

TBR’s View: Dyche just wanted the draw in the end

You can see what Morrison is saying here but there’s definitely an element of Dyche just wanting to come out with a point intact here.

He’s probably seen it as a chance to get fresh legs on to help see injury time out and in the end it worked fine.

This is a result for Dyche and Everton to build on. Away points have been hard to come by for the Toffees and this could be a building block to go from. Certainly, Dyche will be happy enough, despite Morrison’s shock at his late subs.