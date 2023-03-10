‘Positive signs’: Sean Dyche now gives update on Everton star who has only featured 12 times this season











Everton manager Sean Dyche has revealed a positive update regarding Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness, though admits it is still early in the forward’s recovery from injury.

The 25-year-old has only featured for the Toffees 12 times in all competitions so far this season, and has been absent from the match-day squad since the 1-0 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park last month, but is now showing ‘positive signs’.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Indeed, Dyche’s side face a stern test this Saturday with the visit of Brentford, as the Bees look to extend their unbeaten run to 13 Premier League games, meaning Everton will need to be at their best to overcome Thomas Frank’s men.

However, when pressed on the availability of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for game during his Thursday afternoon press conference, Sean Dyche was candid in his response.

As reported via Everton’s official YouTube channel and transcribed by the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees manager said, “It’s early yet, he’s just got on the grass with us, but he’s done a lot of rehab – the stats and facts – and the way he’s feeling is good. Positive signs that’s for sure.”

Everton fans will be relieved to hear that there is some positive news regarding the club’s main centre-forward, with the Toffees struggling for goals throughout the campaign.

Indeed, last week’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground was the first time since October’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace that Everton have scored more than one goal in a game, though both strikes resulted from set pieces as the Blues continue to struggle from open play.

Demarai Gray now provides an option as a lone striker having impressed at Forest last week, his pace and work-rate offering much more than the lacklustre Neal Maupay.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

However, the sooner Calvert-Lewin can return to full fitness, the better. The England international may only have one goal in his 12 games this season, but his hold-up play, and aerial presence offer Everton an outlet they currently lack.

If he is named as a substitute on Saturday, it will be a big step in the right direction for the 25-year-old, and Everton’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League.