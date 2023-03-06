Sean Dyche now says Everton star Demarai Gray is so much stronger than he looks











It was a much-improved performance from Everton at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, as Demarai Gray offered Sean Dyche a crucial focal point in attack that has been sorely missing in recent weeks.

Scoring from the penalty spot inside 10 minutes to take his tally to six goals in all competitions for the season, the pace and technical ability of Everton’s leading goalscorer caused Forest issues from the off.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has been used sparingly since Sean Dyche took charge, with just three substitute appearances, but the new Everton boss may have found the role best suited to the 2016 Premier League winner.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

While Brennan Johnson cancelled out Gray’s “very good” opener, an Abdoulaye Doucoure header prevented an unwanted club-record of 14 consecutive games without scoring more than one goal.

However, individual errors cost Everton, as Johnson equalised for the second time of the afternoon with less than 15 minutes remaining, sending Sean Dyche’s blue’s home with a single point.

To score more than one goal in a game for the first time since October’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, emphasises the influence of Gray in a central role, with the lacklustre Neal Maupay dropped to the bench.

Everton boss Dyche utilises Gray for his strength

As reported via the Toffee TV YouTube channel, Dyche was full of praise for his makeshift centre-forward, stating, “He (Gray) was just someone who I thought could effect the game and he showed a strong workload, which is good for Dimi.”

Dyche continued, “He’s technically very good and he’s stronger than you think. I mean, he’s not a big figure but he is strong. I was pleased for him”

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

To go ahead twice away from home and only return to Merseyside with a draw was a little dispiriting, but it was Everton’s first away point since December, so it must be considered a point gained.

Everton profited from a penalty and a free-kick in front of goal, with chances created in open play still at a premium. However, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains sidelined, Dyche must continue with Demarai Gray upfront.