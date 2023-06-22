Sky Sports pundit tells Arsenal to bid for ‘world-class’ player before he joins Barca

Arsenal have been told to bid for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan before he joins Barcelona this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Robert Earnshaw made the plea to the Gunners to not miss out on the German international.

Mikel Arteta is already moving quickly in the transfer market to bring in his desired targets.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz looks to be closing in on a move to Arsenal.

He’s not enjoyed the best time at Stamford Bridge, but Arteta could get the best out of a player with unarguable potential.

Declan Rice has also been a long-term target for the Gunners and the club are already preparing their third bid for him.

With Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey both potentially leaving, Arteta does need more midfield options.

They have been linked with the Champions League winner this summer, but a move to Spain now looks more likely.

Earnshaw doesn’t want them to miss out on one of the most underrated players in world football right now.

Arsenal urged to bid for Gundogan to block Barcelona move

Speaking about the German’s future, Earnshaw said: “I think he will probably leave, I think reluctantly. I think Pep Guardiola wants him to stay. I believe he wants to stay, but that’s the tricky part.

“I think the contract and the time of where he is in his career. You want to stay, but you are kind of feeling like a fresh new challenge.

“He is the most underrated world-class player there is out there. He scores goals. He’s intelligent. He’s creative.

“He knows in the big moments, he delivers, so he does everything a top, top midfielder does, and for some reason, people still put him under the radar.

“I think he is unbelievable. If he goes, then somebody is going to get an unbelievable player.

“If I am another football club, then I am thinking ‘Gundogan is my number one target’.

“If I was Arsenal, Liverpool, or Manchester United even, but I doubt he will go there. What a huge, huge asset he will be.”

Arsenal are well aware of how good Gundogan is and may be relieved that if he’s not heading to The Emirates, that he’s joining Barcelona.

When the title race was hanging in the balance, Gundogan stepped up like he always does and got Man City over the line.

His goals against Everton in particular showed he’s a player capable of performing in the highest-pressure moments.

Gundogan is the sort of player Mikel Arteta needs if they’re going to mount another title challenge.

Whether it’s too late to stop him heading for La Liga is another matter.