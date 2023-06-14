‘Yes’: Arsenal could sign ‘phenomenal’ midfielder as well as Rice and Caicedo this summer – journalist

Arsenal could be set to sign three of the Premier League’s best midfielders this summer.

It sounds as though a deal for Declan Rice is getting closer, Moises Caicedo is still an option that is being explored, and links to Ilkay Gundogan just won’t go away.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, is it even possible for Arsenal to do all three of these deals? All three players would be on big wages, while Rice and Caicedo would be very expensive in terms of transfer fees.

Well, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, it is plausible to think that Gundogan, Caicedo and Rice could all be at Arsenal next season.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Triple move possible

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘phenomenal’ player along with Rice and Caicedo.

“There was a big article about the Rice agreement and they’re also looking at Caicedo and Gundogan, the way I read it was like they were going for all three. Can you see that being plausible?” Jacobs was asked.

“Yes, is the short answer. Arsenal will have a healthy budget, and a budget isn’t as black and white as people think. When people hear Rice and the guaranteed fee will be under £100m, and then bonuses and add-ons as well. He will be pushing £100m. You hear Caicedo at £80m and then it’s £180m and you want X, Y and Z. It doesn’t work like that because you don’t know the payment terms,” Jacobs said.

“£100m for Rice doesn’t mean £100m on the books up front. You don’t know what the player commercially will bring the clubs that he will offset. There are all kinds of things that play into what you can and can’t spend, that’s why Chelsea have been able to spend £600m.”

Photo by Scott Heppell – Pool/Getty Images

Best midfield in the league

If Arsenal can get all three of these deals over the line, they will immediately have the best midfield in the Premier League.

At the moment, nobody can come close to Manchester City when making that claim, but if Arsenal can pinch their captain while adding two of the brightest young midfielders in Europe, they will be right up there with the best in the world.

Arsenal aren’t messing about this summer, and there’s every reason to believe 2023/24 will be a very exciting season for the north London club