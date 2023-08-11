Journalist has dropped exciting transfer update for Chelsea fans about Moises Caicedo

Liverpool looked like they’d won the race to sign Moises Caicedo ahead of Chelsea overnight.

However, things might not be quite as done and dusted as some reports might be suggesting.

Brighton have hosted a bidding war for Caicedo and it’s been suggested that Liverpool have agreed to pay over £100m for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

This is said to be more than Chelsea were willing to go to, effectively ruling them out of the race.

But according to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, all might not be lost for Chelsea just yet.

Taking to his Twitter account just now, Steinberg has stated that the Blues’ move for Caicedo might not actually be dead and there remains a hope around the club that they can beat Liverpool to the punch.

Caicedo is believed to have been in London yesterday awaiting Chelsea’s bid being accepted by Brighton.

But it seems that he could end up with a decision to make and a move to Liverpool might end up being his only option.

That is, of course, unless Chelsea do as Steinberg is hint at here and come roaring back with fresh money.

Caicedo saga is a nightmare

Talk about things being ramped up over the course of 24 hours. It went from Caicedo looking like he might stay at Brighton, to then going to Chelsea, to Liverpool coming in from nowhere.

Caicedo is clearly a player that Premier League managers want to get their hands on. He has been excellent for Brighton but the fact he’s started a bidding war over the £100m mark is astounding.

Chelsea might well end up back in this one. And if they do end up getting him, it will be one of the longest ways of getting a big deal done ever.

Regardless of what happens, though, Brighton have played a blinder.