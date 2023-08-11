Fabrizio Romano has just shared an early morning update on Moises Caicedo to Liverpool

Liverpool are all set to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton today, and Fabrizio Romano has just shared the latest this morning.

The Reds came out of nowhere yesterday to join Chelsea in the race to sign the Ecuador international. It really was a surprise, but what’s more surprising is the fact that they’ve now sealed a deal to sign him for a British record fee.

Romano has just shared Jurgen Klopp‘s plan with Caicedo today before his press conference at 10:00 am.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Jurgen Klopp will speak to Moises Caicedo before his press conference today

Fabrizio Romano has been a busy man with all that has happened over the last 24 hours.

The Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga is a big one, as is Liverpool‘s huge move for Moises Caicedo, which Romano claims they sealed yesterday.

Liverpool apparently tabled a £110 million bid for the midfielder last night, outbidding Chelsea’s £100 million offer. Brighton accepted it right away, and it looks like it will be done today.

Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp is scheduled to speak to the media in a press conference this morning.

Romano has just claimed that the Liverpool boss will personally speak to Caicedo before he faces the media.

The journalist said: “Before press conference scheduled at 10am UK time, Jurgen Klopp plans to speak to Moisés Caicedo. Medical already booked.”

TBR View:

This will be a huge signing for Liverpool if it goes through as planned.

Caicedo has been absolutely unbelievable for Brighton. He’s one of their best players, and almost every top club in the country have had an eye on him.

Chelsea seemed the favourites to get him, but Liverpool swooped in yesterday and it looks like they’ve got the job done. They deserve immense praise for that.

It will be interesting to see what Klopp will say about the Caicedo deal in his presser this morning.