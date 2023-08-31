Sky Sports journalist says midfielder Leeds have bid for now wants to join another club

Reported Leeds United target Ao Tanaka is now reportedly keen to join Borussia Monchengladbach before the transfer window shuts tomorrow.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, who has revealed that there is new interest in the Japan international, who looks likely to leave Fortuna Dusseldorf now.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leeds United target Ao Tanaka wants to join Borussia Monchengladbach

Leeds United have had a very busy few days, haven’t they?

The Whites are desperate to strengthen their midfield after losing Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca, and they have been linked with plenty of names over the last week or so.

The Nadiem Amiri transfer saga ended in frustration, while it looks like there’s good news coming Leeds’ way with regards to Rangers star Glen Kamara and Werder Bremen’s Ilia Gruev.

However, in the case of Ao Tanaka, a player Leeds tabled a bid for earlier this week (BILD), it looks like Daniel Farke’s side have some very strong competition now.

Plettenberg revealed just a few moments ago that Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in signing Tanaka. He has claimed that the player is ‘keen’ to join them as well.

The Sky Sports journalist wrote: “Excl. News – Ao Tanaka: @Borussia wants him! The 24-year-old from @f95 is keen on the move. No agreements yet.”

TBR View:

Ao Tanaka is a very talented player.

The 24-year-old has been brilliant for Fortuna, and it’s no surprise at all that he is of interest to multiple clubs, including Daniel Farke’s Leeds United.

However, it looks like the German’s old club, Borussia Monchengladbach, are in the race now, and you would back them to get this deal over the line.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming hours, but as things stand, it looks like Leeds are no longer the favourites to sign him.